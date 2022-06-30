Anitta opens the game about spending: ‘I don’t have jets, jewelry and mansions around’ | celebrities

anita Disclosure

Published 06/29/2022 18:08

Rio – Anitta was honest with her fans when she revealed how she prefers to spend her money. In interaction with fans on Twitter, this Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer said that she invests mainly in her career, paying for the production of her music videos, for example, out of her own pocket. The artist also explained that this is the reason she has not accumulated luxurious goods.

Poderosa opened up about its financial expenses after a fan praised the production of the music video for its new song, “Tropa”, which will be released in partnership with a mobile game. “This is the type of clip we want, Anitta, with quality and scenery!”, said the internet user. Then, the singer said that the video was produced by the company that owns the app, with a much bigger budget than the girl from Rio foresees for her own releases.

That’s when another admirer suggested that Anitta invest her own money in the clips, and the famous clarified: “Well, what do you think I do? It’s from my own pocket (laughs). You think my money is infinite, right? [risos] You think I don’t have jets, jewels and mansions around why? It was all in the artist deliveries of millions,” he joked.

“Not to mention donation, friend who is in trouble, family, fan who, when he is in need, the HQ sends me and we solve it (all in secret, obviously)… If it weren’t for all these frills, I’d already be it was a jet to everywhere just lavishing vacations [risos]”, he added.



