Antonia Fontenelle celebrates after exposing Klara Castanho: ‘I’m selling more’

247 – In another live on Instagram, Antonia Fontenelle returned to mock the case involving actress Klara Castanho, after exposing the actress who was a victim of rape and not even apologizing for the action.

“Orchestrated attacks. I spent the night with people calling me,” she said, who, in a mocking tone, reported that people’s reaction did not affect her business.

“I’m very proud of myself. I’m selling more perfume, more gloss, like I’ve never sold before. I’m full of Brazilians out there asking for glasses. The name of this is respect and credibility.”

