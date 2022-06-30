Antonia Fontenelle celebrates after exposing Klara Castanho: ‘I’m selling more’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Antonia Fontenelle celebrates after exposing Klara Castanho: ‘I’m selling more’ 6 Views

“I’m proud of myself. I’m selling more perfume, more gloss, like I’ve never sold”, said edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

No betrayal? Shakira’s ex-brother-in-law reveals another reason for the singer and Piqué’s separation

Shakira’s ex-brother-in-law, Roberto Garcia, told the Spanish newspaper ‘EsDiario’ that the Separation of singer and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved