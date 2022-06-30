Antonia Fontenelle hits back at Samantha Schmutz after being called a ‘dog’

posted 6/29/2022 2:46 PM / updated 6/29/2022 2:47 PM



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @ladyfontenelle @samanthaschmutz)

Antonia Fontenelle used social media to counter actress Samantha Schmutz after being called a “mangy dog”.

One of those responsible for exposing the case of Klara Catanho, pregnant after being a victim of rape and who gave her son up for adoption, Fontenelle was harshly criticized by Schmutz. Even without naming names, she referred to the presenter as “mangy dog”.

During a live on Instagram, Fontenelle defended himself and called critics ‘cowards’ and ‘cretins’. Also without naming names, she called Samantha Schmutz ‘unemployed’.

“An unemployed actress from TV Globo, do you know what she called me yesterday? In an attempt to seal? She called me a ‘mangy bitch’. She just doesn’t hit me because a person who gives a fake bill to a taxi driver is not able to hit anyone , especially a good woman like me, who fights for others, not just for me’, she began.





“Cowards, I won’t succumb to you, I’m here to defend myself. I don’t work with cowardice and my life will go on as it always has because this is a power that God gave me, and I make good use of my power,” he concluded.