Apple exec accuses Samsung of making a ‘poor copy’ of the iPhone

Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at appleGreg Joswiak, stated that the Samsung it was “annoying” and made “a poor copy” of the first generations of the iPhone, which would have seriously shaken the relationship between the two companies. Greg’s statement Joswiak is present in a documentary about the 15th anniversary of the launch of the first iPhone, which took place on June 29, 2007, and the evolution since then. The film was produced by journalist Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal.

















29 June

















28 June



At one point in the documentary, Greg Joswiak reflects on smartphones android got bigger screens years before the iPhone, and when asked about Samsung and other competitors, the executive said the following: “They were very irritating because, as you know, they stole our technology. They took the innovations that we created and made a poor copy of them, and just put a bigger screen on the phone. So yeah, we weren’t at all happy with it. this,” said Joswiak.





In 2013, Samsung launched the Galaxy S4 with a 5-inch screen, while O iPhone 5 It came with a 4-inch display. In sequence, in 2014, Apple presented the iPhone 6 with 4.7 inches and the iPhone 6 Plus with 5.5 inches.

Case against Samsung





MacRumors pointed out the lawsuit filed by Apple against Samsung in 2011 for patent infringement. Apple has accused the South Korean manufacturer of copying the iPhone’s design in its Galaxy line of smartphones. The first decision on the action awarded a fine of $1 billion in damages to Apple, but that amount was reduced in a new higher court judgment. Finally, in 2018, the two companies made a deal and Samsung eventually relented.

Documentary

The full documentary about the 15th anniversary of the launch of the 1st iPhone and the evolution since then can be watched on The Wall Street Journal website and offers a very interesting look at the device over the years. In addition to Greg Joswiak, the documentary interviews the iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell and several iPhone users, who recount their experiences with the Apple cell phone over the past 15 years. And you, what do you think about this fight between Apple and Samsung? Tell us in the comments below!

