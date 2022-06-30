Are you at Atletico-MG? Alonso responds about the future at Galo in 2023 and the situation in Russia | athletic-mg

Alonso commented on his future at a press conference in Cidade do Galo this Thursday. He treats renewal as a difficult arrangement to make.

Sold for 8.5 million dollars (about R$ 46.7 million at the time), Alonso did not even debut in official matches for Krasnodar. The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine ended up suspending football in the country, culminating in the suspension of Alonso’s contract and loan to Galo.

Junior Alonso has been in contact with Krasnodar frequently. The Russians want to know how the defender is doing at Atlético. The Paraguayan takes the opportunity to learn about the scenario in Eastern Europe.

– I have a contract (with Krasnodar) until 2024. I keep in touch with the club. Weekly they are calling me asking how I am, talking about the situation in Russia. I also have contact with the comrades there. I had two Brazilian players, one is Anderson, who is at Internacional, there is defender Caio, who returned to Krasnodar.