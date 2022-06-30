Argentina with flights plus accommodation in Buenos Aires or El Calafate from R$2,433 per person!

To enjoy the beauties of the Argentine capital or discover what is most incredible in Patagonia, traveling to the neighboring country is always a good option! We found packages with flights plus accommodation in Rochester Classic, in Buenos Aires, or Rochester Calafate, in El Calafate, from R$4,866 per couple, that is, R$2,433 per person, in double accommodation and breakfast included.

The installment is in up to 8 interest-free installments and through the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without air tickets.

The offers are part of Soy Loco Por ti America, a Zarpo promotion that started today and brings together hotels in Argentina and Chile or not Colombian Caribbean with up to 40% OFF, plus extra discounts for booking flights. Below, check out more details about accommodation in Argentina.

Rochester Classic (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Packages from R$4,866 per couple, that is, R$2,433 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

Close to the most interesting attractions of the Argentine capital, such as Plaza de Mayo, about 1 km away, and the Obelisk, 500 m away, the Rochester Classic guarantees a very comfortable stay to enjoy the best of Buenos Aires. With breakfast included in the rate and served buffet style, the hotel also offers à la carte meals, at an additional cost, at the RH Restó & Winery Restaurant, in addition to cocktails and other beverages. There is also a well-equipped gym or take advantage of the 24-hour room service.

The published prices are for the Standard apartment, with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another occupancy option, book via the resort page on Zarpo.

Rochester Calafate (El Calafate, Argentina)

Packages from R$7,210 per couple, that is, R$3,605 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

on Av. del Libertador, one of the main thoroughfares of El Calafate, and where the main attractions of the city are located, the Rochester Calafate is a great option to explore the natural beauties of Patagonia Argentina. The hotel overlooks Lake Argentino just ahead and offers easy access to the destination’s restaurants, bars, museums and other entertainment options. There, breakfast is included in the rate and is served buffet-style in the hotel’s restaurant, which also offers à la carte dishes for lunch or dinner at an additional cost. There is also a bar, reading room, room service, 24-hour reception and outdoor green areas.

The published prices are for the Standard apartment, with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another accommodation or occupancy option, book via the resort page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!