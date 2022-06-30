Astronomers narrate the death of VY Canis Majoris, the largest star in the Milky Way

The death of massive stars is marked by a phenomenon known as a Supernova. Until then, scientists believed that such a luminous explosion also occurred at the end of the life of red hypergiant stars. But recent analyzes suggest that this conception is wrong.

In short, the account does not close. There aren’t enough supernovas in space if you consider the number of red hypergiants there are. So what’s going on with them?

There is a theory: Scientists suggest that these stars end up converting into black holes. The information has not been confirmed, but astronomers at the University of Arizona in the US have come one step closer to discovering the truth.

The team investigated VY Canis Majoris, considered the biggest star in the Milky Way. To give you an idea, this red hypergiant has between 10 and 15 thousand astronomical units (with 1 AU being the average distance between the Earth and the Sun).

It is common for stars to lose mass during the process of their death, with gas and dust being expelled from their photosphere (visible surface region). When this happens, they keep their spherical shape.

With VY Canis Majoris, it’s a different story. Hypergiants tend to experience substantial and sporadic wasting events that form complex and irregular structures composed of arcs, clusters and nodes.

With that in mind, the scientists decided to create a complete image of this star, which could be used in the future as a model for the death of other hypergiants. So they used the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) Telescope in Chile to collect radio signals from material released by the star during its eruptions.

Preliminary maps point to sulfur oxide, sulfur dioxide, silicon oxide, phosphorous oxide and sodium chloride. The image obtained from the data was presented this month at the American Astronomical Society Meeting in Pasadena, California (USA).

“So far, only small portions of this huge structure have been studied, but you can’t understand the mass loss and how these big stars die unless you look at the entire region. That’s why we wanted to create a complete picture,” explained Lucy Ziurys, study leader, in a statement.

Some data obtained by the scientists is still being processed, which means that the photo may undergo some updates in the future. In any case, researchers are closer to understanding what happens at the moment of death of these hypergiants.