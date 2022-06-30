At the limit of financial fair play, Everton has a short deadline to sell Richarlison; understand | international football

Everton’s financial situation could accelerate the sale of Richarlison in the coming days. The English club has until this Thursday, when the current four-year Fair Play cycle instituted by the Premier League ends, to include any kind of transfer revenue and avoid penalties.

Over the past three years, Everton have racked up a loss of £372m. Even if some deductions are possible, the amount is still above the £105m limit set by the Premier League. It remains to include in the account the financial result of the current season.

With a squad that fought not to fall in the last Premier League, Everton has in Richarlison the best option to make a big sale. The Brazilian has attracted interest from Tottenham and Chelsea this window.

Tottenham reached an agreement with Richarlison on Wednesday, according to journalist Fabrizio Romana, but have yet to come to terms with Everton. According to the newspaper “The Telegraph”, the London club came to offer 20 million pounds plus striker Bergwijn, but Everton declined.

The situation is not so simple: it is necessary for Everton to book a profit for finances to improve. The club bought Richarlison for £40m and is asking for a minimum of £60m to complete the transaction.