Athletico lineup: Felipão signals up to six changes to face Palmeiras | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari stated that he will select a mixed Athletico team to face the leader palm trees on Saturday, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. The commander revealed the intention after the victory against Libertad, in Libertadores.

The coach has already said that the athlete can play “Wednesday and Sunday”, but evaluated that the moment is to rotate the initial formation due to the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Liberta games. The round of 16 return match is scheduled for next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Defensores del Chaco, in Asunción, Paraguay.

Thus, Felipão repeats the idea for the second game in a row in Serie A, as he did the same against Bragantino last weekend. The tendency is for those who played against Massa Bruta and against the Paraguayan team to be spared.

We’re going to make some injury modifications and put five or six fresher players, even though it’s against a fantastic team. But we have a good group and we will try to get a good result. — Felipão, in a press conference

1 of 1 Felipão, at Athletico press conference — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Felipão, at Athletico press conference — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Defender Nico Hernández and midfielders Christian and Hugo Moura are some of those candidates. Abner, who tested positive for Covid-19, will test again. Already striker Pedro Rocha does not play in the competition to not complete the seventh game – he has a contract until the end of July and has an uncertain future.

Hurricane has two more training sessions to define the initial formation. Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Erick, Vitor Bueno and Rômulo should win new chances.

More news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook