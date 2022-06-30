Atletico-MG’s new shirt leaks in the club’s recording; watch the video | athletic-mg

The new Atlético-MG shirt, signed by Adidas, leaked once again, now with more details. The spoiler was given in a recording of the club itself on GaloTV, during Media Day of the players with the uniforms.

Some fans made prints of the images and even managed to download a snippet of the video. The collection should be officially presented this Friday. The debut of the uniform will be on Saturday, against Juventude, for the Brasileirão.

Atletico-MG’s new shirt leaks in the club’s recording — Photo: GaloTV reproduction

Some Adidas pieces had already leaked on social media. First, it was the shorts. Hulk recorded videos for advertising campaigns for an NFT company. Behind the scenes of the recording, released by the company, it was possible to see the striker with the new shorts.

Atletico-MG’s new shirt leaks in the club’s recording — Photo: GaloTV reproduction

Atletico-MG’s new shirt leaks in the club’s recording — Photo: GaloTV reproduction

Atletico-MG’s new shirt leaks in the club’s recording — Photo: GaloTV reproduction

