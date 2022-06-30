Atltico hires companies to conduct negotiations on SAF

photo: Atltico / Publicity

Atltico intends to migrate to the SAF model Atltico hired the companies EY and BTG Pactual to conduct the negotiations related to Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF). In a document signed by president Srgio Coelho and vice president José Murilo Procpio, Galo says that investors are interested in the business.

“The aforementioned hiring was necessary due to the relevance and size of Galo and, also, to the growing interest of national and international investors”, said the club in the document published by the portal “Fala Galo’ and confirmed by the supersports.

“It is up to the advisors to conduct conversations with all interested parties, in order to select those that are more economically interesting and that bring greater strategic gain to the institution,” he pointed out.

athletic It also highlights that, when in possession of any proposals, they will be submitted to the Deliberative Council for approval. In the document, the presidency of the Atlantic also highlights that, when in possession of any proposals, they will be submitted to the Deliberative Council for approval. The information on the hiring of the companies was disclosed by radio Itatiaia and confirmed by the report.

Official letter in which the board confirms the hiring of companies In April of this year, the executive board presented the SAF model to the board members. Migration to the club-company must be voted on by the Deliberative Council. Different model from the one adopted by Cruzeiro The alvinegra SAF is defended by the main patron of the Atlantic, the businessman Rubens Menin. In an ESPN interview in May of this year, he said that the model followed would be different than the one followed. cruise adopted. Atltico uniforms made by Le Coq

“We are studying a way to sell only the squad, the brand, and leave the heritage outside the SAF, which would be the MRV Arena and the training center. I also think that we won’t sell – like other clubs – 80%, 90%. Atltico doesn’t want to do that, they want to preserve the association. This is being modeled, it’s not defined”, he explained.

“Atltico has an arena that will be ready, which is worth R$1 billion at least, 50% of a mall, which is worth R$300 million, a training center, the best in Brazil, which is worth R$300 million. I’ve already mentioned BRL 1.6 million, no club has that. This is the first moment. Atltico has a squad that, in our assessment, is worth between BRL 800 million and BRL 1 billion”, evaluated the patron.