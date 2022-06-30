Atltico reports instability in the sale of tickets for the game with Emelec

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico fans face problems buying tickets for the game against Emelec, for Libertadores

Atltico reported, in the beginning of the night of this Wednesday (29), an instability in the sale of tickets for the game against Emelec. The return leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América will take place next Tuesday (5), at 7:15 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

The problem is related to the system imply, Galo’s partner company in ticket sales. “Atltico informs that there was an instability problem in the imply, the company responsible for selling tickets for the game against Emelec, for Copa Libertadores. The situation is expected to normalize soon,” the club posted on social media.

According to Atltico, the sale of one additional ticket per member will be allowed, with the same discount as the ticket of the plan holder. For members, tickets start at R$63.

Biggest unbeaten record for visitors in Libertadores 5 Vasco – Between 1998 and 2001, Vasco went ten straight matches without losing away from home in Libertadores. There were five wins and five draws, in a sequence that included the 1998 title, the team’s only one in the tournament. – photo: Disclosure 5 Boca Juniors – Before winning the first of their six Libertadores titles, Boca Juniors played ten straight away games without losing in the competition. Between 1966 and 1970, the Argentine team accumulated seven victories and three draws. – photo: Disclosure 3 Atltico – Continental champion in 2013, the alvinegro team has a great streak away from home. Between 2019 and 2022, Atltico accumulated 11 games without losing as a visitor in the Libertadores, with six wins and five draws. The sequence remains in effect. – photo: AFP 3 Flamengo – Two-time champion of America, the red-black team lives the third longest unbeaten series as a visitor in Libertadores. There are 11 straight matches without losing away from home, with eight wins and three draws between 2020 and 2022. The sequence is still in force. – photo: AFP 2 River Plate – The second longest unbeaten series as a visitor in the competition of the four-time continental champion. Between 2018 and 2019, the River Plate of coach Marcelo Gallardo went 12 matches without losing away from Monumental de Nez. There were four wins, eight draws and the title of the 2018 edition. – photo: AFP 1 Palmeiras – The three-time champion is the unbeaten visitor record in the history of the Copa Libertadores. It’s an impressive 18 straight games without losing away from home (13 wins and five draws). The series began in 2019 and continues to this day. In the period, the team won the tournament twice, in 2020 and 2021. – photo: AFP