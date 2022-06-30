Audi invests BRL 100 million to resume car production in Brazil

Audi announced, this Wednesday (29), that it invested R$ 100 million in the reactivation, this month, of the production line that was stopped for a year and a half in Paraná.

Installed in the industrial park of Volkswagen, a brand of the same group, in São José dos Pinhais, the unit was modernized, with the installation of new machines and equipment for the production of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback models.

The line now has the capacity to produce up to 4,000 cars a year in two shifts, and all production will initially be directed only to the domestic market.

Production is under a system known as SKD, in which Audi completes the assembly of the cars from pre-assembled sets of parts and pieces at the automaker’s plant in Hungary.

The line reopening ceremony was held this Wednesday with the participation of the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior.

After the long period of inactivity, in which it considered closing the line, Audi announced in December that it would return to producing its premium cars in Paraná.

The signal given by the federal government that the automaker could use Inovar-Auto tax credit, the automotive regime that was in force in the country when Audi invested in domestic production, was decisive for the German brand to have its cars assembled in Brazil again.

