Audi resumes operations in Paraná, but will assemble two cars only with imported parts

With investments of R$ 100 million, the Audi reopened this Wednesday, 29, the car assembly line in São José dos Pinhais (PR) in the same complex where the Volkswagenowner of the luxury brand, produces the T-Cross model.

The resumption takes place with the Q3 sports utility vehicle (SUV) and the Q3 Sportback hatch, but in the form of an SKD, that is, a semi-assembly with sets that will come from the group’s factory in Hungary, without the incorporation of local parts.

“It is an efficient, technological system that makes more sense for small-scale production to supply only the local market”, says Daniel Rojas, president of Audi do Brasil.

The line will have the capacity to produce 4,000 vehicles per year, in two work shifts. For this year, 1,300 to 1,400 units are planned in one shift. Starting next year, when production will be expanded, the line should operate with around 200 employees and some hiring is planned.

According to Rojas, the two new models will be assembled with new technologies in the country, such as the all-wheel drive called “quattro” and the eight-speed “tiptronic” transmission, which provide more agile and comfortable gear changes.

The prices of the two models will not change due to local production and will follow the table charged today for imported versions, from R$ 316 thousand for the Q3 and R$ 331 thousand for the Q3 Sportback.

Factory stopped

Audi’s operations have been stopped since December 2020, when the version of the A3 sedan manufactured in Paraná was discontinued. The local production of a new product would depend on negotiations with the federal government for the return of tax credits accumulated since 2012.

Rojas informs that negotiations with the government for the payment of IPI credits continue, “but they are advanced”. For now, the good news is that the Import Tax (II) reduction for parts imported under the SKD and CKD regime should soon be announced.

In the case of CKD, which adds items produced in the country, the tax will decrease from 35% to 16% and, in the SKD, to 18%. “It is a first step on the part of the government to show goodwill towards the sector”, says Rojas.

Today Audi holds 11.5% of the premium car market in Brazil, projected this year at around 44,000 units. With the local assembly, the executive hopes to regain the 13.9% share that the brand had in 2019, but the sales volume will also depend on the availability of components such as semiconductors.

Electrics and hybrids

For Rojas, the resumption of operations shows that Brazil continues to be a relevant market for the group that projects the local production of hybrid and electric vehicles in its only plant in South America for the future.

The group already sells four electrified models and new products are planned, one of them for the next few days.

With an investment of BRL 100 million, the German group has contributed BRL 446 million since the creation of Inovar-Auto (a program to encourage national production) that brought the brand back to Brazil in 2015 after having completed its first passage as a manufacturer between 1999 and 2006.

Audi executives, representatives of the federal government and local authorities, such as the governor of Paraná, Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, participated in the reopening ceremony this morning.