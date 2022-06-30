Bad sleep is as bad as smoking; says American Heart Association

posted on 06/29/2022 14:39



Cell phones and social networks are one of the biggest enemies of sleep quality – (credit: Reproduction / Pixabay)

A study carried out by the American Heart Association (AHA) defined that sleeping poorly is as harmful as smoking, in an update of the list of the eight essential things for life (Life’s Essential 8) after 12 years of the last update.

According to research, poor sleep is associated with poor psychological health. Improved sleep duration, or sleep quality, reduces the incidence of cardiovascular disease, depression, high blood pressure, obesity and dementia. In addition to reducing diseases, sleeping well brings several improvements to the body such as:

Strengthening the immune system;

Repair and healing of cells, tissues and blood vessels;

Improved energy and mood;

Increased brain function; and

Lower risk of chronic diseases





Bad sleep habits are a risk factor for several causes of death, the recommended for adults is 7 to 9 hours of sleep daily, so here are some tips to improve sleep hygiene:

-Charge your cell phone as far away from your bed as possible;

-Avoid using your cell phone at night or use reading mode; and

-Blocks notifications so they don’t wake you up at night.

The AHA also warns that sleep is only one factor in improving quality of life, there are seven other factors that make living better: