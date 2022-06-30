Banco Inter shares were worth 10 times more a year ago

× Photo: Disclosure

Last week, Banco Inter joined the New York technology exchange (Nasdaq), leaving the Brazilian stock exchange. In this text, the reader will understand the technical impacts of this change and how it explains part of the fall in the Minas Gerais bank’s shares in recent months.

Inter came to market in 2018, on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, with a different project in the sector — the so-called disruption of traditional banks, in which a series of financial institutions sought to increase their customer base by providing cheaper banking services. .

The customer base expansion plan was very well executed, and the company jumped from 1 million account holders to the current 20 million, as we mentioned in this other Special Report, at the beginning of the month.

In this period, shareholders’ equity jumped from R$ 1 billion to R$ 8.5 billion, with the majority (R$ 5.5 billion) raised through follow-on (subsequent share offering) in July last year.

As a result, the bank achieved at least two of its goals in these four years: significantly increasing its number of customers and capital.

But, after all, what caused the correction of Inter?

Inter was worth R$55 billion at a time when interest rates in the world were very low. Much of the drop is explained by this change in the cost of capital, since, here in Brazil, the interest rate went from 2% to 13%. That rally has driven many investors into fixed income and penalized many future-oriented growth stocks.

But that is not all. Recently, Inter completed the migration of its shares from the Brazilian stock exchange to Nasdaq, causing the bank to no longer participate in a series of indices, such as the Ibovespa and the MSCI.

Thus, large passive funds that have these indexes as a reference had to sell their stake in the company. For the same reason, pension funds also had to divest themselves of their positions. In addition, other factors, such as Inter’s lack of options, caused the company’s shares to lose liquidity.

In general, its shares became positions only for investors with medium and long-term objectives, no longer participating in ETFs and a series of other funds that, today, are suffering from strong redemptions and previously held positions in the company. It is also important to explain that when this type of fund sells a position, it sells at any price, without correlation with the fundamentals.

With all this, the bank, which was worth R$55 billion, is currently trading at R$5.5 billion, which is equivalent to 70% of its equity (total assets minus the company’s debt).

At such times, the market finds it difficult to accurately price the company’s fair value. However, the series of technical factors that we present greatly increases the probability that the investor will find an undervalued stock to invest in INBR31.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

Note: do you want to discover everything about the STRATEGY that gives access to the assets chosen by analyst João Abdouni and that can yield great returns? So, be sure to check out the Premium Caps series by Inv, the independent financial analysis house. The series is focused on “small caps”, also called “future giants of the stock market”. Find out more by clicking here.

More news