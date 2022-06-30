Banco Next and CNA close a partnership that offers discounts on courses

Check out how to get the promotion!

Banco Digital Next and the CNA language school have entered into a partnership that will offer a 12-month free course. Understand how it works!

How to guarantee free access to the course?

The offer is only valid for new CNA students who open an account at Next and invest at least R$ 100.00 in CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate) offered by the bank.

The course will last for 1 year and will be provided by the digital platform CNA Go. Thus, to apply for the benefit, it is necessary to open an account through the Next website and make an investment in CDBs within 10 days after opening.

Once this is done, the customer will receive an access link to the CNA Go platform, where they can register completely for free.

After registering, users will have free access to the Silver modality of CNA Go. This plan includes the right to video introductory classes, live classes, private chat with teachers and experts, certificate of completion and a series of practical activities.

The cost of the course, on the outside, is R$ 79.90 per month plus the registration fee.

Do old customers of Next bank also get any benefits?

The partnership between the two institutions also guarantees a 30% discount on face-to-face courses in English and Spanish throughout the CNA network. It is worth noting that this offer will be valid for all Next Bank customers.

What does each institution say about the partnership?

On the Next side, the bank’s Chief Business Development Officer, Ricardo Urada stated that this is an opportunity that “It mainly benefits people who need to learn English” but who do not have the resources to pay for the classes.

Finally, the executive director of CNA Go, Renato Cagno, declared that this “partnership is all about brands’ purpose of empowering people” for a better world.

