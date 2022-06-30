Band promotes newspaper rotation to avoid presenter wear | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram João Paulo Vergueiro will replace Joel Datena on Band’s morning news

To avoid the deterioration of João Paulo Vergueiro’s image and also to spare him a possible fatigue due to the high demand for work, the Band decided to replan the distribution of its morning TV news during José Luiz Datena’s vacation period, who will leave vacation this Thursday (30).

The anchor of Primeira Jornal, initially, would combine his program together with Bora SP and Bora Brasil, which are led by Joel Datena — slated to replace his father in Brasil Urgente. With that, he would spend 5 hours a day on the live video.

But the broadcaster reevaluated that decision and chose to spare João Paulo. He will take the place of Joel Datena and will leave the bench at Primeira Jornal over the next few weeks. For the news that opens its schedule, the station decided to promote a rotation between the anchors of BandNews.

Datena absent

José Luiz Datena will be off the air in the coming days to decide whether to go ahead with his idea of ​​running for the Senate for the PSC (Christian Social Party), allied with Jair Bolsonaro’s party. The deadline for him to be on the air was until this Thursday (29).

Although the presenter appears in the lead for voting intentions in São Paulo, he still hasn’t hit the hammer. Not even Band executives know if they will be able to count on the holder of Brasil Urgente in the coming months.