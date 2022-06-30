BC servers decide to keep strike until the last possible day for readjustment

posted on 6/29/2022 11:15 AM / updated on 6/29/2022 11:15 AM



(credit: Fernanda Strickland/CB/DA Press)

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) decided in an assembly, on Tuesday (29/6), that the servers will remain on strike until next Monday (4/7), the deadline for granting readjustment in reason of the limitation of the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

On the day, the servers will make a virtual national act of appreciation of the BC Specialist career. “It will be a protest against the lack of dialogue and against the disrespect on the part of Mr. Roberto Campos Neto in relation to the demands of the servers”, informed the union.

Also according to Sinal, the strike will continue to affect the disclosure of PTAX, the signing of authorization processes in the financial system, the holding of events and meetings with the financial system, among other activities.

However, the president of Sinal, Fabio Faiad, said that Pix – Brazilian instant payment – ​​will not be interrupted. “It’s a creation of BC servants for the benefit of Brazilian society,” he said.