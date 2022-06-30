Beer has little-known health benefit, especially for men

THE beer It is a drink much appreciated in most parts of the world and in Brazil it is no different, even receiving the title and national passion. Made from hops, malt, yeast and water, it can be considered low in alcohol when compared to other popular drinks, it has about 3% to 10% alcohol content, wine, to get an idea, has 12% alcohol content.

See too: 2 amazing things you can do with beer and you can’t even imagine

But, despite the orientation of its consumption being moderate, due to the risk of chemical dependence and other problems resulting from exaggerated intake, beer is a drink that produces positive effects on metabolism.

A recent survey published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, found that drinking beer by men is good for gut health, as the bacteria present in the drink cause a reduction in the risk of chronic diseases, diabetes and problems related to heart health. .

How the study on the benefits of beer in men was conducted

The then study analyzed a population of 22 men without health problems, divided into two groups, with one group consuming beer with alcohol, and the other without alcohol daily. The experiment was carried out for four weeks, and blood and stool samples were analyzed before and after the research period.

The result of the research pointed out that the two groups had an increase in the diversity of bacteria in the intestinal microbiota. In the feces of the volunteers there was an increase in the levels of fecal alkaline phosphatase, which means an improvement in the health of the intestine.

It was also found that there was no increase in body mass or weight gain in either group. In addition, serum markers of heart health and metabolism also did not change during the time they were subject to the research.

According to those responsible for the research, the positive results are due to the organic compounds contained in the beer, and the polyphenols that are good for health.