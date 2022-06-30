‘Beyond Illusion’: Davi demands that Joaquim break up with Isadora so he won’t hand him over to the police | come around

Later, Davi goes to look for Fatima and finds out that she has lost her identity. Then, he will conclude that Joaquim must have exchanged the photo of the document of Fátima for one of Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) and will not rest until he finds the false ID.
To do so, he will disguise himself as a policeman and search Eugênio’s house for the document. And isn’t he going to find it?! Hidden behind a frame will be Fátima’s ID with Úrsula’s photo, as he suspected.
Davi disguises himself as a policeman to search Eugênio’s house in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Then, beaming with joy, Davi will wait for Joaquim in his room with all the evidence.
“Did you invade my room, gabiru?”, Joaquim will ask, surprised.
“You were very smart to use Fátima’s document to open a shell company. But now it’s gone. Caught you in the jump, thief.”
Joaquim will be in shock, but he won’t be shaken.
“Are you going to rat me out? Think about it, my godfather wouldn’t believe it.”
Davi, then, will tell Joaquim what he really wants from him: that he get away from Isadora (Larissa Manoela) once and for all.
“I have evidence. You will obey me properly and you will end your engagement with Isadora. Or I’ll hand you over to the bosses and the police.”
Joaquim will be stuck in the face of the evidence presented by Davi in ’Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
And now? Will Joaquim give in to Rafael and break up with Isadora?! Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
30 June
Thursday
David loses Isadora. Ambrose confirms Ursula’s pregnancy to Eugênio. Úrsula hides Fatima’s fake document at Eugênio’s house. Eugênio vents to Violeta. Davi disguises himself and finds the Fatima document at Eugênio’s house. Joaquim despairs when he finds out about the visit of a policeman to his godfather’s house. Leonidas tells Violeta that she is leaving the farm. Fátima reveals the truth about Olivia to Heloísa. David gives Joaquim an ultimatum.
