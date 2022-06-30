BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado will have another viaduct

The city hall’s plans to relieve traffic on Cristiano Machado Avenue, one of the main roads in the capital of Minas Gerais, include the construction of another viaduct. The work, this time, will be carried out at the intersection with Avenida Waldomiro Lobo, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte. The bidding for contracting the work was published this Wednesday (29), in the Official Gazette of the Municipality.

To justify the construction of another viaduct over Cristiano Machado Avenue, the city government claims that the work will bring greater traffic flow, better conditions for pedestrian and bicycle circulation and the requalification of the urban environment.

According to the publication, the maximum amount budgeted for the construction will be approximately R$ 117 million. The resources come from the Municipal Department of Works and Infrastructure from the financing contract of the Andean Development Corporation and the Ordinary Resources of the Treasury.

The period stipulated for the start of construction is up to 720 days from the first work order.

For the construction of the viaduct, the bidding contract provides for evictions at the site. How this will be done has not yet been detailed.

According to the city hall, the intersection of the two roads has a “strategic function in the road network of Belo Horizonte”. Both roads are access for both residents of the capital and those trying to access the city from the metropolitan region. In addition, the Waldomiro Lobo subway station is also located on site.

Companies interested in participating in the event have until 2:30 pm on July 21 to submit their proposals.