Blizzard buys Proletariat, the latest studio that could join Xbox

As reported by GamesBeat, the Blizzard Entertainment acquired the proletariat, the studio for the free-to-play battle royale Spellbreak. It is worth remembering that Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft Xbox, so we really have a very curious situation here.

The news comes just hours after the announcement of the closing of the servers of the title, released in 2020 after two years of early access. According to GamesBeat, the acquisition of Proletariat will bring new employees (about 100 people) for the MMORPG staff World of Warcraft. Proletariat will become part of Blizzard, and the two companies have been working together since May.

“We put players first in everything we do and are working hard to meet and exceed their expectations,” he said. Mike Ybarrapresident of Blizzard Entertainment.

“An important part of looking after our teams is ensuring they have the resources to produce experiences our communities will love, while giving our teams the space to explore. even greater creative opportunities in your projects. Proletariat is perfect to support Blizzard’s mission to bring high-quality content to our players more often.”

Proletariat was born in 2012 from industry veterans who previously worked for insomniac, Harmonix and turbine. The team has experience creating MMORPGs and includes former lead designers from Asheron’s Call, Lord of the Rings Online, and Dungeons & Dragons Online, among others.

If the purchase of Activision Blizzard takes place within a year, Proletariat will certainly do the same for Xbox Game Studios. It’s curious to see that a possibly new Xbox studio was bought out of Microsoft.

