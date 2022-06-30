Boca Aberta punches and kicks Renan Santos and Mamãe Falei; watch video

Former federal deputy Emerson Petriv, known as Boca Aberta (PROS-PR), appears on video punching and kicking former state deputy Arthur do Val, known as Mamãe Falei, and with Renan Santos, also founder of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL). ). The episode took place in Londrina (PR). The confusion took place in front of the former federal deputy’s office, where members of the movement recorded videos, and there is no clear information about the reason for the disagreements.

A video sent to the newsroom of THE TIME by a federal deputy shows the moment when Boca Aberta kicks and punches Renan Santos and then Arthur do Val. See the video:

In another video to which the report had access, Mamãe Falei is tripped by an unidentified person in the midst of an exchange of aggressions.

“Come here, tramp. Vagabundo, rapist”, shouted Boca Aberta into a microphone while assaulting the MBL members. He referred to episodes of misogynistic offenses made by Arthur do Val against Ukrainian refugees, which led to the loss of the mandate of the São Paulo parliamentarian.

To the website “Paraná Portal”, Boca Aberta stated that “the business was ugly”. He says that an MBL member mentioned being armed, so he called the police and filed a report.

On the other hand, an advisor from the MBL stated that they registered a police report and that Arthur do Val and Renan Santos did not react to the attacks and only tried to protect themselves. The bulletin sent to the report even indicates a request for an examination by the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to identify injuries caused by the aggressions.