Bolsonaro denies ‘endemic corruption’ amid complaints at MEC and Caixa

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said today that there is no “endemic” corruption in his government, only “isolated cases”. The statement comes amid suspicions of misconduct by former MEC (Ministry of Education) minister Milton Ribeiro and two pastors associated with the portfolio, in addition to complaints against Caixa Econômica president Pedro Guimarães for sexual harassment.

“We do not have endemic corruption in Brazil, there are isolated cases that pop up. It is not important to discover the corrupt, but to prevent the figure of the corrupt from appearing”, said the president at an event held by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) this afternoon.

Bolsonaro also commented on the intention to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate not only Ribeiro’s conduct as head of the portfolio, but also pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, appointed as lobbyists in the transfer of funds from the MEC to the municipalities, during the administration of the former minister —the three were arrested last week, but were released after a habeas corpus. Pastors had no role in the ministry.

“Look at a CPI almost coming out of an issue that seems to be buried, it seems. But when a CPI opens, a sea of ​​opportunities opens up for opportunists to campaign against us”, attacked Bolsonaro.

Yesterday, opposition senators filed the request for the creation of the CPI to investigate the MEC. The argument for this gained strength after Bolsonaro’s suspicions of interference in the investigations against Milton Ribeiro. In a call intercepted by the PF (Federal Police), the former minister told his daughter that he had been alerted by Bolsonaro about a “hunch” of a possible search and seizure operation against him.

In addition, the CGU (General Controllership of the Union) pointed out, at the beginning of the month, a potential overprice of R$ 1.59 billion in the bidding process for the acquisition of 10 million tables and chairs by the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education), body linked to the MEC.

A trading session by the FNDE for purchases of school buses was even suspended in April, due to a procedure that investigates signs of overpricing in the negotiations. The fund reportedly offered to pay up to R$480,000 for a vehicle that was valued at R$270,000, according to the technical sector’s own calculation. The information was revealed in a report by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.

“There is no doubt that a gang was installed in the MEC. The evidence is strong that the gang’s schemes reach the Planalto Palace. that there are indications that this corruption scheme has tentacles in the Planalto Palace”, said Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the opposition in the Senate, shortly after filing the request.

Yesterday, accusations of sexual harassment against Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, added more pressure to the federal government. The case is investigated under secrecy by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

The complaints were revealed yesterday by Metrópoles, which published a report with the report of five Caixa employees who said they had suffered unauthorized intimate touches, inappropriate approaches and incompatible invitations to the work relationship during trips and bank events.

Armed Forces Purchases

Other recent episodes have raised doubts about Bolsonaro’s government, including overpriced purchases made by the Armed Forces.

In April, data from the Transparency portal and the government’s price panel compiled by deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) showed that the Armed Forces approved auctions to buy 35,320 Viagra pills, a drug typically used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Eight procurement processes have been approved since 2020, and are still in effect this year. In the lawsuits, the drug appears with the generic name Sildenafil, in dosages of 25 mg and 50 mg. Most of the medicines would be destined for the Navy, with 28,320 pills; but the Army (5,000 pills) and the Air Force (2,000 pills) are also served.

The compound is also used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare disease that causes blood pressure in the lungs to be higher and is more common in women.

In the same week, Vaz and Senator Jorge Kajuru (Podes-GO) compiled other data to point to an expenditure of approximately R$ 3.5 million in purchases of inflatable penile prostheses by the Brazilian Army.

In all, according to parliamentarians, 60 prostheses were acquired, ranging from 10 to 25 centimeters, in three different trading sessions. All were approved last year. In a statement, the Army Social Communication Center stated that only three prostheses were acquired in 2021.

Penile prostheses are mainly used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. There are two types: malleable and inflatable, with the latter better simulating the physiology of normal erection through the implantation of two cylinders, a pump and a reservoir. The inflatable option is more expensive than the malleable one.

secret budget

Suspicions have also been raised in the last year with the so-called secret budget, a specific type of parliamentary amendment.

Amendments are proposed by parliamentarians to define the allocation of public resources. In practice, they are usually used to allocate money to works and projects in the electoral bases of congressmen, without transparency. There is no clear mechanism for tracking who is the sponsor of nominations for rapporteur amendments or where the money was spent.

There are even suspicions that the government uses them as a bargaining chip when it needs support in votes in Congress, pressured mainly by the centrão, the base of the Bolsonaro government.