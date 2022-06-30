Bolsonaro goes back and admits ‘isolated cases’ of corruption in the government

President admits corruption, but in ‘isolated’ cases (photo: Alan Santos/PR) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went back in his speech, where he says that there is no corruption in the government, and said, this Wednesday (29/6), that there is no “endemic corruption” in his government, only “cases isolated”.

Bolsonaro participated in the “Industry Dialogue”, an event promoted by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

For the president, his management is “very good” in the corruption requirement.

“We don’t have any endemic corruption in the government. There are isolated cases, which are popping up, and we are looking for a solution to this,” he said. “And when we talk about corruption, we have to say: three years and three months without any report of corruption in our ministries”, she concluded.

