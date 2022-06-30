Bolsonaro sentenced to pay compensation to Folha de S. Paulo journalist – Politica

Journalist Patrcia Campos Melo, from Folha de S. Paulo, won, again, the lawsuit against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for offense and insinuation. The decision of this Wednesday (29/6) was of the Court of Justice of So Paulo that, by four votes to one, sentenced the Chief Executive to pay R$ 35 thousand in compensation.
Process was running in court
“There is no need to talk about freedom of expression, having to observe the rights of others, specifically the victim’s honor”, said the judge at the time.
The Chief Executive, in turn, appealed and the case was taken over by the TJ. Last week, judge Salles Rossi came to the defense of the president and said he saw no sexist offense in the statement against Patrcia. However, the TJ ruled in favor of Patricia.
The journalist celebrated the court’s decision on her social media, and said it was “a victory for all of us women.
We won!!!! By 4×1, the TJ of SP decided that it is not acceptable for a president of the Republic to offend, using sexual innuendo, a journalist. A victory for all of us women. Thank you brilliant @taisgasparian and to all of you for the mobilization, without you it would not be possible.
%u2014 Patricia Campos Mello (@camposmello) June 29, 2022
