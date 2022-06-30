Bolsonaro sentenced to pay compensation to Folha de S. Paulo journalist – Politica

Patrcia sued the court in February 2020, after an attack, driven by the reports she made, which revealed a funding scheme for sending mass messages during the 2018 elections. (photo: Marcello Casal Jr. / Agencia Brasil) Journalist Patrcia Campos Melo, from Folha de S. Paulo, won, again, the lawsuit against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for offense and insinuation. The decision of this Wednesday (29/6) was of the Court of Justice of So Paulo that, by four votes to one, sentenced the Chief Executive to pay R$ 35 thousand in compensation.

The trial began yesterday afternoon and the 8th Chamber of Private Law of the Court recognized that Bolsonaro offended the journalist with a sexual insinuation. Patrcia filed a lawsuit in February 2020, after the president attacked her over reports she made, which revealed a funding scheme for sending mass messages during the 2018 presidential campaign.

During an interview, the president stated that the reporter “wanted to give a scoop at any price”. In journalism, the term ‘scoop’ means to give exclusive information. The attack was in reference to a statement on CPI Fake News made by Hans River do Nascimento, a former employee of an agency that shoots mass messages on Whatsapp.

Process was running in court

“There is no need to talk about freedom of expression, having to observe the rights of others, specifically the victim’s honor”, said the judge at the time.

The Chief Executive, in turn, appealed and the case was taken over by the TJ. Last week, judge Salles Rossi came to the defense of the president and said he saw no sexist offense in the statement against Patrcia. However, the TJ ruled in favor of Patricia.

The journalist celebrated the court’s decision on her social media, and said it was “a victory for all of us women.