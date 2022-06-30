Botafogo B debuts this Thursday at the Brazilian of Aspirants, with broadcast; see probable lineup, table and squad

Project conceived by John Textor, Botafogo B debuts this Thursday (30) in the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants. Glorioso’s under-23 team receives Sport, at 3 pm, in Luso-Brasileiro, broadcast by BotafogoTV. Access to the stadium will be exclusive to supporters, who must book entry through the website.

The new category made Botafogo go to the market and bring 18 new players, including foreigners Sebastian Joffre and Darius Lewis, Textor’s bets. Team B, which should be used by Fogão in the next Carioca Championship and serves as an aid for the professional team, is commanded by Lucio Flavio.

In almost three months of preparation, Botafogo B has already yielded results to the main squad. In this Thursday’s duel against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, defender Lucas Mezenga and forwards Jeffinho and Daniel Cruz are related – both, even, entered the second half of the defeat to Fluminense, last Sunday.

In addition to the promoted athletes, Lucio Flavio will also not be able to count on midfielder Felipe Ferreira, who is one of the athletes who could exceed the limit of 23 years. The player accepted a proposal and is leaving Botafogo after almost a year and a half.

Thus, according to “Lance!”, Botafogo B should go to the field this Thursday in its debut with Leandro Matheus; Wallison Silva, Henrique Vermudt (Paulo Miranda), Ewerton and DG; JP Galvão (Guilherme Liberato), Vinícius Amaral and Juninho; Wagner, Paulinho and Bruno Leite.

Botafogo B squad:

goalkeepers: Leandro Matheus (Passo Fundo) and Mauricio Queiroz*

Sides: Wallison Silva (Red Bull Bragantino), Vitor Marinho*, DG (Resende) and Vitor Hugo (América-MG)

Defenders: Lucas Mezenga*, Henrique Vermudt (Coritiba), Paulo Miranda (Jacuipense) and Ewerton

steering wheels: Breno*, Vinícius Amaral (Jacuipense), Guilherme Liberato*, JP Galvão (Vasco) and Maykon Douglas (Victoria)

Socks: Juninho*, Bruno Leite (Athletico-PR) and Marcelinho Dias (Doce Mel)

Attackers: Jeffinho (Resende), Daniel Cruz (Athletico-PR), Ênio, Jô (Avaí), Wagner (Red Bull Bragantino), Darius Lewis (FC Tucson), Sebastian Joffre (Crystal Palace) and Paulinho (Cruzeiro)

*Who was already in the club

In parentheses, which club the player came from

Botafogo table in the Brazilian of Aspirants:

6/30 – 3pm – Botafogo x Sport – Luso-Brasileiro

7/7 – 15h – Fluminense x Botafogo – Laranjeiras

14/7 – 15h – Botafogo x Náutico – Luso-Brazilian

7/28 – 3pm – Náutico x Botafogo – Aflitos

8/4 – 3pm – Botafogo x Fluminense – Luso-Brazilian

8/11 – 3pm – Sport x Botafogo – Ilha do Retiro