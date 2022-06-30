Brazil will receive investment of R$ 50 billion in the automobile industry

Despite the chip supply crisis, automakers are thinking of maintaining investments in Brazil and the amount invested will be R$ 49.9 billion by 2025. Check it out!

The Brazilian automobile industry is going through a difficult time of transition. The country faces a slow economic recovery due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, most automakers are suffering from a shortage of chips.

The crisis in the supply of semiconductors (chips) limits the production of vehicle sales in the world since 2021. However, experts expect the second half of 2022 to be more promising, because the supply of chips must be regularized in almost all markets.

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

Investment in the automotive industry

Despite the chip supply crisis, automakers are thinking of maintaining investments in Brazil and the amount invested will be R$49.9 billion by 2025. A large part of these investments will come from automakers:

Great Wall;

Volkswagen;

General Motors;

Toyota;

Scania;

Volvo;

Daimler Trucks;

VWCO;

Stellantis;

Renault;

Caoa Cherry.

How much was invested by each automaker?

Check how much each automaker is investing in the automobile sector in the country.

Great Wall

Great Wall will invest R$ 10 billion in the automotive sector until 2032 and another R$ 4 billion will be invested until 2025, the year in which the company will start production in Iracemápolis-SP. That same year, the production of the first hybrid flex models (cars that use two types of motorization: electric and combustion) is planned.

Volkswagen

With an investment of R$ 7 billion until 2026, Volkswagen is focused on the launch of the Polo Track (a new version of the Polo that will keep the old look and will not have an automatic version). The company will also invest in the renewal of the line and in electrification.

General Motors

General Motors has programmed R$10 billion to invest from 2019 to 2024. With the launch of the new Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker, the Nova Montana and Nova S10 (which will be cheaper), to close the cycle.

Toyota

Toyota applied it in a cadenced way, the most recent investment being R$50 million for Indaiatuba-SP, but the company has already invested R$1 billion in 2019.

Scania, Volvo, Daimler Trucks and VWCO

Bus and truck manufacturers Scania, Volvo, Daimler Trucks and VWCO invested, respectively, R$1.4 billion, R$1.25 billion, 2.4 billion and R$2 billion.

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Stellantis

Stellantis, so far, is the automaker with the highest planned investment, with a value of BRL 16.2 billion from 2019 to 2025.

Renault

Renault has not yet revealed the value of the planned investment until 2025.

Caoa Cherry

Caoa will invest BRL 1.5 billion in the automobile industry by 2023.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Mikbiz / Shutterstock.com