Brazilian horror game, Phobia is the best seller on Steam at launch | Horror games

The Brazilian horror game Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel reached the impressive position of best seller on Steam last Tuesday (28), the day of its launch. The brand was celebrated by developer Pulsatrix Studios on its Twitter account with the raffle of some game keys for users. Afterwards, the game dropped to fourth position, behind only super productions like Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and F1 22, which were also released this week, in addition to FIFA 22.

The game, which is inspired by horror classics such as Outlast, Resident Evil 7 and Silent Hill, has been gaining good marks with specialized critics. In addition to the PC versions, where it costs BRL 57.99, the game is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for BRL 149.50, and for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for BRL 112.45.

Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel brings exploration, puzzles and also combat, similar to Resident Evil 7 — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel is highly rated on the Steam digital store, with the rating of its reviews appearing as “Positive” with 96% out of 32 reviews. On the analytics aggregator site Metacritic the PlayStation 5 (PS5) version is also highly rated, averaging 72 out of 100 out of 15 reviews from specialized gaming media. There is a demo of the game available on Steam with some of its opening moments and a good portion of gameplay for those who want to know.

Celebrating the game’s launch and good reception, Brazilian developer Pulsatrix Studios gave away some access keys for the game on its official Twitter page. During the week, the hashtag #PlayFobia was also widely publicized, being used even by some influencers in the gamer environment.

Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel brings exploration, puzzles and first-person combat in a hotel filled with accounts of supernatural activity. In the city of Treze Trilhas, in the interior of Santa Catarina, a young reporter named Roberto Leite Lopes decides to investigate the hotel for a story, but ends up involved in a great torment. Challenges involve time warp, hideous and violent creatures, plus the terrifying ghost of a little girl in a gas mask.

Gameplay has a greater focus on exploration and puzzle solving, being heavily influenced by gameplay mechanics. backtracking, where the player needs to return to the scenario several times to solve the puzzles, as in Resident Evil. Using a special camera equipped with night vision and capable of seeing things that are not there, it is also possible to bridge different worlds to solve the mysteries.