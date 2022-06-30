Brenda and Matheus, Eliza and Hadballa and Michele and Passa face off in the eighth DR of Power Couple Brasil 6 – Power Couple Brasil 6

The eighth DR of the Power Couple Brazil 6 and three couples vie for the public’s preference to continue in the search for the millionaire prize.

The hot seat was defined in an open vote that took place this Wednesday (29), at Mansão Power.

Luana and Hadad won the position of Casal Power for the second time in a row, after having an impressive performance in the Prova dos Casais. The duo faced a water circuit, which required breath and a lot of speed to open the chests in the pool and get the flags in the shortest time. With the victory, they won immunity, a bonus of R$ 20 thousand reais in the joint account and another chance to access the Hall of Powers.

The couple Brenda and Matheus were not so lucky, who came in last in the race and secured their first spot in this week’s DR. The second bench of the hot seat was occupied by Eliza and Hadballa, who had the worst balance of the week (R$38 thousand).

The special power changed the course of the game! Luana and Hadad were able to immunize a couple in the vote and chose to save Karol and Mussunzinho. Power Mansion’s votes focused on Michele and Passa, who received four nominations.

Brenda and Matheus, Eliza and Hadballa, Michele and Passa face off in the eighth DR of the season, and the least voted couple leaves the reality this Thursday (30).

Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, the Power Couple Brazil 6 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; and on Saturdays, at 10:30 pm, on the Record TV. access the PlayPlus and stay on top of everything that goes on in reality for couples.