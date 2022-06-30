BRL 37 million! Mega-Sena draws today (30/6) contest 2496 – National

The corner had 37 winners and each received R$ 54,647.64. The 3,602 hitters on the court pocketed BRL 677.05.
income of fortune
The R$37 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. That way, the nouveau riche would have all the money at their disposal to spend as they wish.
In savings, tax-exempt, the Mega-Sena income of R$37 million would be R$258,000 in the first month, based on the rate of 0.6972% reported by the Central Bank on June 28.
In a CDB security (Bank Deposit Certificate) with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 273 thousand (0.74%).
other lotteries
In addition to the R$ 37 million Mega-Sena, Caixa raffles the Lotofácil, Quina, Timemania, Dupla-Sena and Lucky Day contests. Check the details below:
Lotofácil 2560 – BRL 5 million
The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize. It is allowed to note up to 20 tens on the ticket.
Values: BRL 2.50 (15), BRL 40.00 (16), BRL 340.00 (17), BRL 2,040.00 (18), BRL 9,690.00 (19), BRL 38,760 .00 (20).
Quina 5885 – BRL 4 million
The prize is the one who places five tens from 01 to 80. The player can register 5 to 15 numbers on the card.
Values: BRL 2.00 (5), BRL 12.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 112.00 (8), BRL 252.00 (9), BRL 504 .00 (10), BRL 924.00 (11), BRL 1,584.00 (12), BRL 2,574.00 (13), BRL 4,004.00 (14) and BRL 6,006.00 (15) .
Timemania 1802 – BRL 40 million
The player selects 10 numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that 7 are drawn. It is also necessary to note the heart team. Single bet amount: BRL 3.00 (10).
Dupla-Sena 2385 – R$ 200 thousand
The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws.
Values: BRL 2.50 (6), BRL 17.50 (7), BRL 70.00 (8), BRL 210.00 (9), BRL 525.00 (10), BRL 1,155 .00 (11), BRL 2,310.00 (12), BRL 4,290.00 (13), BRL 7,507.50 (14), BRL 12,512.50 (15).
Lucky Day 623 – R$ 150 thousand
The player must enter seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.
Values: BRL 2.00 (7), BRL 16.00 (8), BRL 72.00 (9), BRL 240.00 (10), BRL 660.00 (11), BRL 1,584 .00 (12), BRL 3,432.00 (13), BRL 6,864.00 (14), BRL 12,870.00 (15)
Prize redemption
Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.
If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.