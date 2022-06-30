Bruno Mndez regrets the result against Boca and celebrates the presence of Fiel in return to Corinthians

Defender Bruno Méndez made his debut for Corinthians in a goalless draw against Boca Juniors. The Uruguayan replaced right-back Fagner at the return of the break and was on the field throughout the final stage. Amidst the Fiel party and good numbers recorded, the player made a post and defined the moment as sensational – see below.

“It was not the result we wanted but it was sensational to be able to play at Arena again with the support of Fiel. We will continue to work together in pursuit of our goals”, published the defender in his Instagram.

Méndez spent a season on loan at Internacional and had not played with the Corinthians shirt since June 20, 2021. Six days ago, he returned to the club’s routine, already being related to the derby against Santos and the Libertadores clash.

On his return to the pitch, he returned doing something he often did at Timão: improvising. Fagner felt pain and Bruno was sent to the field, as the immediate replacement, Rafael Ramos, was not available for coach Vítor Pereira, due to discomfort in his thigh.

On the first day of CT, Bruno revealed a conversation with Vítor Pereira, claiming to be at the coach’s disposal. That was Bruno’s 45th game. Since 2019, there are 16 wins, 12 draws and 17 losses. In addition, the defender scored a goal with the Timão shirt.

See the post made by Bruno Méndez

