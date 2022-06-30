Caixa admits it received reports of harassment against Pedro Guimarães

Caixa Econômica Federal admitted, in a note released this evening, that it received complaints against economist Pedro Guimarães, who left the presidency of the state bank today. The departure, published in the DOU (Official Journal of the Union), occurs after the website Metrópoles published, yesterday, reports of employees who claim to have been victims of sexual harassment by him, who was appointed to the position by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ) in 2019.

To replace Guimarães, the government announced today Daniella Marques Consentino, considered one of the protagonists of Paulo Guedes’ administration at the Ministry of Economy. The appointment was anticipated by columnist Carla Araújo, from UOL.

“The President of the Republic, in the exercise of the attribution conferred on him by the Constitution, and in view of the Statute of Caixa Econômica Federal, resolves to exonerate, upon request, Pedro Guimarães from the position of president of Caixa Econômica Federal and to appoint Daniella Consentino to exercise the position”, highlighted the DOU.

In the letter with the resignation, the former head of the state-owned company denied the accusations.

Read what Caixa says about Pedro Guimarães

“CAIXA repudiates any type of harassment and informs that it has received, through its whistleblowing channel, reports of cases of this nature at the institution. The investigation runs in secrecy, within the scope of Internal Affairs, which is why it was not known to the other areas of the bank.

In due course, CAIXA highlights that its whistleblowing channel is managed by a body external to the institution, which guarantees transparency, security and protection for whistleblowers (employees, customers, users, outsourced workers, partners) who want to point out illegal acts committed by CAIXA employees. or who have participated.

As part of the ongoing internal investigation, initiated in May 2022, contacts were made with the complainant, who remains anonymous.

Internal investigations were also carried out, which resulted in preliminary material, which is currently being evaluated. Therefore, the Corregedoria admitted the complaint and informed the complainant, making itself available to collect their testimony, maintaining their anonymity. Any new information will be immediately integrated into the verification procedure.“