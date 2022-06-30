Caixa Seguridade’s share (CXSE3) already yields more dividends than BB Seguridade (BBAS3); worth investing? – Money Times

THE Security box (CXSE3), despite having entered the stock market eight years after the BB Security (BBSE3), already yields more dividends that the insurance arm of Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), shows an estimate of the Itaú BBA.

The bank calculates that the income from dividends of BB is at 8.8% for 2022 and 10.2% for 2023. Security box has a yield of 10.9% for this year and 12.4% for 2023.

See in the table:

Company Dividend yield 2022 Dividend yield 2023 BB Security 8.8% 10.20% Security box 10.90% 12.40%

Despite that, the BBA has an outperform recommendation, the equivalent of a buy, for both stocks. Last Tuesday (29), analysts raised BB’s recommendation to buywith a target price of R$ 32.

Why buy Caixa Seguros?

Analysts Pedro Leduc, William Barrajard and Mateus Raffaelli expect growth of 52% for the company’s net income. Security box and another 12% in 2023.

“Revenue is driven by the 11.5% growth in premiums, with an emphasis on the 18% growth in credit life”, they say.

The revenue stream from real estate credit should continue to grow 8% in the year, more related to installments in progress than to new credit concessions.

“This removes much of the effect of credit cyclicality on your income,” they add.

Furthermore, the profitability of Cashier should improve with lower pandemic-related claims effects, driving an increase of 600 bps (base points) in its total claims ratios.

O Itaú BBA projects revenue of R$ 2.9 billion in 2022, 10% above the consensus.

“Our fair value indicates a reclassification from 7.4x PE (price over earnings) to 9.2x PE”, they conclude.

