Caixa will pay R$ 6,220 to some people and the list has already been released

Those affected by a Situation of Emergency or State of Public Calamity, registered by the Civil Defense and recognized by the Federal Government, can withdraw funds from their linked FGTS account. Called Calamidade Saque, this feature allows the withdrawal of up to R$ 6,220 from the worker’s guarantee fund.

For this, it is necessary to have a positive balance in the FGTS account and not have withdrawn for the same reason in a period of less than 12 months. The release is a form of incentive for people to recover from the damage caused by rains and other situations of public calamity.

Who can receive the calamity loot from the Caixa?

Residents residing in cities that have been hit by heavy rains in recent months can carry out the calamity looting, where the municipality has decreed a state of emergency.

So far, municipalities in Amapá, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo have been enabled with the FGTS withdrawal due to a calamity. Check out the list of some of the cities covered:

Espírito Santo: Bom Jesus do Norte and São Miguel da Palha;

Minas Gerais: Aimorés, Cataguases, Mateus Leme, Muriaé and Santo Antônio do Amparo;

Pernambuco: Jaboatão dos Guararapes and Recife;

Rio de Janeiro: Angra dos Reis, Aperibé, Belford Roxo, Bom Jesus do Itabapoana, Cambuci, Itaocara, Mesquita, Miracema, Nova Iguaçu, Paraty and Queimados;

Santa Catarina: Içara and Tubarão;

São Paulo: Avaré, Campo Limpo Paulista, Capivari, Embu das Artes, Franco da Rocha, Jaú and Monte Mor.

It is worth remembering that, after the release of the FGTS money, the deadline for withdrawal is up to 60 days. The complete list of all municipalities included in the withdrawal can be checked by clicking here.

How to do the calamity loot

It is not necessary to go to a Caixa branch to request the withdrawal. The request can be made through the FGTS app available for Android and iOS. Check step by step:

Enter the FGTS app and go to the “My withdrawals” option; Select “Other withdrawal situations” and click on “Public calamity”; Inform the municipality in which you live; Forward the requested documents: photo of the identity document and proof of residence. If the proof of residence is in the name of a spouse or partner, it is still necessary to send a Marriage Certificate or Public Deed of Stable Union; In the application, select the option to credit the amount to a Caixa account or any other bank and send the request; Ready! The deadline for returning the analysis and crediting the account, if the withdrawal is approved, is five working days.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com