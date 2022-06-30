Called a ‘black man’ at a meeting, executive ends R$ 1 million contract

Oracle, one of the largest technology companies in the country, became the target of a lawsuit after a R$ 1 million implementation contract for its software was terminated due to a complaint of racism. The case involved an approved provider of its services and one of the provider’s customers. The information is from UOL.

In a videoconference held to discuss the contract review, the technical director of Proz Educação, Juliano Pereira dos Santos, was called a ‘negão’ by Matheus Mason Adorno, representative of Optat Consulting.

Santos did not buy the racist statement and filed two lawsuits in court for moral damages, worth R$50,000 each.

The fight

Juliano Pereira dos Santos told UOL that after six months of work, the Proz project with Oplat was not moving forward and had basic implementation errors that would be Oplat’s responsibility, however, recognizing Proz’s share of responsibility, Santos said that the company was willing to bear part of the loss to “start over from scratch”.

During the video conference in October 2021, Optat proposed charging BRL 230,000 to redo the work, which would take 1800 hours to complete.

The Proz executive expected Optat to commit to paying half the cost of redoing the work. “As they said they weren’t going to help, I said: ‘Gee, I exposed my name endorsing your work. Would it not be the case now to alert these companies about what is happening to us?”.

It was then that the response of Adoro to Santos was “Oh no, nigga, there you want to fuck me”.

The two executives had only spoken once. Santos points out that the treatment obtained by a person he barely knew and during a work meeting, with so much money involved, has only one explanation: racism. He said he reacted immediately: “’Nigga, the fuck’. There’s no excuse, I don’t deal with racist. This was a crime and it wasn’t going to stay that way. If it came from a friend, black, and if we were talking in a family environment, there would be no problem. But in the context of a white person I don’t know, with whom I’m not intimate, discussing with me a considerable sum of money, it’s clearly acting in a way that demoralizes me, and that’s unacceptable. It is very simple to separate one thing from the other.”

Contacted by the UOL report, the executive Thiago Mason Adorno declined to comment. He just said, “I have nothing to comment on the matter.”