Cameron Diaz’s unexpected return after breaking up with Hollywood

Away from the screens since 2014, the actress Cameron Diaz canceled his retirement. She will be in comedy Back In Action, from Netflix, alongside colleague Jamie Foxx. “Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but there’s no going back now,” he jokes in the caption of a Twitter post.

In the ad, Foxx asks how her colleague feels about the return. “I’m really excited, but I don’t know how to do it,” she confesses. He then calls football star Tom Brady into the chat. “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need tips on how to come out of retirement”, jokes the player, who gave up on ending his career after announcing his retirement from the lawns.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Away from the screen for eight years, Cameron has stepped away from Hollywood to take some time for himself. His last work was the long annie, also alongside Jamie Foxx. She has since married Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden in 2015 and in 2020 gave birth to Raddix. In the same year, she launched the organic wine brand Avaline, which she runs along with stylist Katherine Power.

Honestly, Cameron even declared that walking away from Hollywood was the best decision he ever made. In a recent interview for the podcast Rule Breakersthe star of The Panthers stated that retirement made her get rid of the tantrums about her appearance that she cultivated during her career. “As an actress, she would sit in front of mirrors for probably seven hours a day, with all these touch-ups. It’s just toxic,” she confessed.

In a 2020 interview with friend Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress was candid about her relationship with Hollywood, and accused the industry of “childishing actors”. “We are put in a position where everything is taken care of for us,” she explained. “I just decided to want different things out of my life. I had worked so hard for so long, working, making movies and it’s so boring,” she opined, who decided to quit the craft to “find peace.”