Can a fired worker keep his health plan? find out now

When a person loses their job, in addition to being without income, in many cases there is also insecurity about maintaining the health plan, after all, in addition to the concern about getting a new job, the family’s health cannot be left aside. beside. Does the dismissed worker have the right to continue the plan?

The good news is that yes, the worker who loses his job retains the labor right to continue with the health plan, but you must meet some requirements for this, so pay attention to the details so you don’t confuse things. What we can say is that the main one is to have contributed for the payment.

Health insurance after being laid off

By law, the company must maintain the health plan of the former employee until he gets a new job, however this only applies to that employee who is fired without just cause.

As already mentioned, the worker must have contributed to the payment of the plan for this. This is possible in the case of plan collective, where the worker contributes part of the payment. The point to which we draw attention is that, after the dismissal, he assumes the full payment of the amounts.

It is the person who decides whether or not to continue with the health plan. The decision must be passed on to the company within 30 days of dismissal.

The maintenance of the plan is allowed for a period corresponding to one third of the period of contribution permanence prior to the plan. IT IS assured a minimum period of six months and a maximum period of two years.

In this way, the worker who is fired takes advantage of the lack of the health plan even when contracting the individual plan after being disconnected from the company.

On the other hand, whoever is dismissed for just cause or any of the workers of companies that paid the full amount of the plan is not entitled to the maintenance of the health plan. Another situation is when the company cancels the benefit of all employees linked to it.