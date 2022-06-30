Carla Zambelli is condemned for associating Sâmia Bomfim and Talíria Petrone with ‘demonic figures’ and genocide | Federal District

According to the lawsuit, Carla published images of Samia and Talíria “sporting horns and red eyes, referring to a demonic context, stamping the genocidal left expression”. The attack took place because parliamentarians celebrated the decriminalization of abortion in Colombia.
Former federal deputy Manuela D’Ávila (PC do B-RS) also appears in the images. This Wednesday (29), Carla said on a social network that she will appeal the decision.
According to the judgment, the defendant must pay BRL 30 thousand as moral damages for each of the parliamentarians. In addition, the court ordered Carla to delete social media posts.
Judge Junia de Souza Antunes understood that the accused departed from the “purpose of expressing an opinion” and made “abuse of freedom of expression. The magistrate also said that Carla’s attitude was “immoderate and evidently offensive”.
“There is no question, therefore, of recognizing the criminal liability of the plaintiffs, since, as pointed out, they would merely have expressed an opinion in favor of a judicial understanding, which, of course, would not constitute an illicit act, especially the one designated in the text published [genocídio]”, said the judge.
