Carmen Lúcia sends Aras 3rd request to investigate Bolsonaro in MEC case

× Photo: G. Dettmar/ CNJ Agency

Carmen Lúcia (photo) sent the PGR this Wednesday (29) the third request to investigate whether Jair Bolsonaro was involved in an alleged corruption scheme at the Ministry of Education.reports O Globo.

The request in question was forwarded to the STF by a group of PT senators, including Humberto Costa, Fabiano Contarato and Jaques Wagner. In her decision, the minister said she “undisputed gravity” the facts presented and asks the PGR to manifest itself.

Carmen Lúcia’s order follows the pattern of what she had already given earlier today, at the request of deputy Israel Batista (PSB-DF). On Monday (27), the minister had already ordered the PGR to comment on another request, by PT deputy from Minas Gerais Reginaldo Lopes.

Last week, after the MPF pointed out signs of a leak in the operation and “Possible Unlawful Interference” of Bolsonaro in the investigations, the case was sent to the STF by federal judge Renato Borelli.

In a conversation with his daughter intercepted by the PF in June, former minister Milton Ribeiro – who was even arrested on charges of involvement in corruption at the MEC – said that the president believed they would search and seize his house. At his request, the senators speak in “possible incursion into the practice of violation of procedural secrecy and obstruction of justice” by Bolsonaro.

Earlier, as we published, Alexandre de Moraes also sent Augusto Aras a request for the PGR to manifest itself on the case.