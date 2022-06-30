Cauã Reymond and daughter are brutally attacked by singer’s animals

Cauã Reymond and his family were attacked by rapper Orochi’s dogs in Rio de Janeiro, according to the newspaper Extra

Cauã Reymond had a big scare with his family and the case even stopped at the police. The actor, his wife, Mariana Goldfarbthe daughter Sofia, and two dogs were attacked by pitbull dogs that were in the care of the rapper Orochi.

According to the newspaper Extra, the Civil Police of Rio launched investigations to investigate the rapper Orochi, whose real name is Flávio Cesar Costa de Castro. The artist is accused of committing the crimes of mistreatment of animals, omission of caution in keeping or driving animals and endangering the life or health of others.

Delegate Leandro Gontijo, head of the 16th Police Department (Barra da Tijuca), is responsible for taking care of the procedures, which began after representatives of the Sociedade dos Amigos da Joatinga (Sajo) made a complaint, accusing Orochi of leaving the animals loose on the street. , attacking several residents in recent times.

THE ATTACKS

In 2020, a man was attacked with two Labrador retrievers and was badly injured. Five men reportedly left the house of Orochi, who arrogantly explained himself to the alleged victim, who called the artist a “potential killer”. Three other residents went through similar situations, which was repeated with Cauã Reymond on the 12th.

The actor testified at the 16th DP and said that the animals left the rapper’s residence freely because the door was open. Her two dogs protected her family from attacks by pit bulls, which have hurt other animals in the area.

WHAT THE REPRESENTATIVES SAY

The advice of Cauã Reymond stated that the actor and Orochi talked and resolved, even more so because the famous is an admirer of the rapper. The vocalist’s team, in turn, stated that the animals are not his and also pointed out racism, because he is the only black resident of that region of Joá, which is an upper class region.