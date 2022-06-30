Cauã Reymond and Orochi talked after dog attack in condominium

Rapper Orochi’s team spoke again after an attack by pitbulls on actor Cauã Reymond and neighbors in the condominium where the artists live was revealed by the newspaper O Globo.

“The situation with them is resolved,” said Orochi’s press office in contact with splash confirming that the artists talked about the case.

The musician will be investigated by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro for the crimes of mistreatment of animals, omission of caution in keeping or driving animals and danger to the life or health of others, according to O Globo.

According to the publication, the artist’s neighbors reported that their three pitbull dogs walk – without a collar or muzzle – outside their mansion, located in a luxury condominium in Joá, in the south of the city.

The animals would have already attacked other dogs and neighbors – among them the actor Cauã Reymond and his family. Orochi denies that he owns the pitbulls.

‘Not my property’

In a statement shared with splash during this afternoon, the rapper stated that the accusations against him are contradictory as the dogs are not his.

“The alleged facts are contradictory and will be duly investigated in the judiciary. The dogs are not my property, as in all the alleged episodes of dog escapes I did not have any action or omission that allowed the dogs to escape. still unexplained intention to attribute to me, perhaps the only young black owner of a property in Joá, the label of ‘criminal'”, he said.

The episode involving the actor would have happened on the 12th, around 20:30. Cauã, wife Mariana Goldfarb, daughter Sofia and two dogs were walking when they were attacked by pitbulls.

The report also tried to contact the Civil Police of Rio and the team of Cauã Reymond, but did not receive a response until the moment of publication of this note. As soon as there is a response, the text will be updated.