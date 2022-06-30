Cause of Travis Barker’s hospitalization in a hurry is revealed by portal

After much speculation throughout the night of this Tuesday (28), the cause of the hastily hospitalized Travis Barker seems to have been discovered by the portal TMZ.

According to the international publication, the musician from blink 182 is dealing with pancreatitis — an inflammation of the pancreas — which may have been caused by a colonoscopy he recently performed.

According to information from internet health portals, pancreatitis can start suddenly and last for days or even years. Despite the suspicion of colonoscopy, it can also be caused by other reasons such as gallstones or chronic use of excessive alcohol.

Travis’ symptoms are likely to include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, which may help to understand why he asked for “divine help” just hours before he was taken to the hospital.

However, the outlook for the condition is generally good — even though there is no cure for chronic pancreatitis — and it wouldn’t be surprising if it reappears in a stable condition soon.

We’re rooting for it!

Travis Barker is rushed to hospital

This Tuesday (28), Travis was spotted on a stretcher by international portals, along with his current wife. Kourtney Kardashian.

The musician’s daughter Alabama Barker, even used the platforms to publish an image in which he appears holding his father’s hand. In the caption, she asked for prayers for him, but also did not detail what would be happening.

