Ceará confirms first case of monkeypox – Ceará

O Ceará confirmed the first case of monkeypox this Wednesday (29). The patient is 35 years old and lives in Fortaleza. He traveled between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two Brazilian states with confirmed cases of the monkeypox.

The State has already notified 14 suspected cases in total. The information was confirmed by the Ceará Health Department (Sesa).

“In all notifications, the recommended measures were applied, such as isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in processing”, said Pasta.

Sesa holds a press conference this Thursday (30) to disseminate information about the confirmed case and also the epidemiological scenario of Covid-19 and vaccination.

The executive secretary of Health Care and Regional Development (Seade) of Sesa, Tânia Mara Coelho, the executive secretary of Surveillance and Regulation of Sesa, Sarah Mendes, and the secretary of Health of Fortaleza, Ana Estela Leite, will be present at the moment. to questions from journalists.

Case investigation in Ceará

two cases of monkeypox have already been discarded in the cities of Fortaleza (1) and Maracanaú (1).

11 more suspects are investigated. The suspected patients are divided between: Fortaleza (5), Cedro (1), Caucaia (1), Caridade (1), Russas (1), São Gonçalo do Amarante (1) and Ocara (1).

What is monkeypox?

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that the disease received that name because it was identified for the first time in monkey colonies maintained for research in 1958. Only in 1970 was it detected in humans. Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus.

Despite being in the same family as human smallpox, the pathogen that causes monkey disease has a lower risk of complications. According to the WHO, the disease is found in Central and West Africa, where there are tropical forests and animals that can carry the disease.

Occasionally, people with smallpox are identified in other countries after traveling from regions where smallpox is endemic.

What are the symptoms?

According to the WHO, the symptoms they last between two and four weeks but go away on their own without treatment. The guidance is that people with the signs described below seek medical advice and report possible contact with someone infected. See the symptoms:

Fever;

Severe headaches, muscle and/or back pain;

Low energy;

swollen lymph nodes;

Skin rashes or lesions.

The rash usually appears one to three days after the onset of fever. Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and may crust over, dry out, and fall off.

According to the agency, the number of injuries in a person can range from a few to thousands. The rash tends to focus on the face, palms and soles of feet. They can also be found at mouth, genitals and eyes.