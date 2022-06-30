Ceará confirms first case of monkeypox

first case of monkey pox (monkeypox) was confirmed on Ceará this Wednesday, 29. The patient is 35 years old, lives in the capital of Ceará and has a recent history of displacement to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, according to the Ceará Health Department (Sesa). In all, the State has already had 14 notifications of the disease, with two cases discarded and another 11 are under investigation.

The cases discarded in the laboratory were from the cities of Fortaleza (1) and Maracanaú (1). As for the others, the suspected patients are residents of the cities of Fortaleza (5), Cedro (1), Caucaia (1), Caridade (1), Russas (1), São Gonçalo do Amarante (1) and Ocara (1).

“In all notifications, the recommended measures were applied, such as isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in processing”, says Sesa.

The secretariat will hold a press conference this Thursday, 30, to release more data on the confirmed case of Monkeypox. The executive secretary of Health Care and Regional Development (Seade) at Sesa, Tânia Mara Coelho, the executive secretary of Surveillance and Regulation at Sesa, Sarah Mendes, and the secretary of Health of Fortaleza, Ana Estela Leite, will participate in the meeting.

Cases under investigation of the disease correspond to almost triple that recorded by the State on June 21, when three cases were investigated by the state ministry. In addition to the confirmed case in Ceará, another 21 patients are confirmed with monkeypox in Brazil, 14 in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and five in Rio de Janeiro.

According to this Wednesday’s Ministry of Health balance sheet, another 23 cases are under investigation in the states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo, Acre, Rio Grande do Norte, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul. and Rio, in addition to the Federal District.

What do we know about the disease?

How is it transmitted?

– Mainly through large respiratory droplets. As droplets cannot travel far, prolonged personal contact is required;

– Body fluids, contact with an injury or indirect contact with the material of the injury;

– Through the bite of animals that carry the virus or consumption of these.

How to prevent yourself?

– Avoiding contact with people with a suspicious case and objects that these people have used, as well as animals that may be sick; – Use of a protective mask and distancing.

What are the main symptoms?

– The disease has an incubation period that can vary from 5 to 21 days;

– The febrile stage of the disease usually lasts from 1 to 3 days (fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain and lack of energy);

– The rash stage, lasting 2 to 4 weeks (lesions progress from macules — flat-based lesions — to papules — raised, firm, painful lesions).

How serious is monkeypox?

– In addition to lower transmission, the lethality of monkeypox is also much lower compared to human smallpox. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the mortality rate of the most recently emerged disease is 3% to 6%. The mortality of human smallpox reached 30%, depending on the organ.

– In general, patients take medication only to treat symptoms such as headache and fever. More serious cases can occur in pregnant women, the elderly, children and people who have diseases that decrease immunity.

Are there vaccines available that protect against the disease?

– Vaccines against smallpox (human) also protect against monkeypox. With the eradication of the disease in the world, in 1980, the vaccine was no longer applied. People who were vaccinated more than 40 years ago against smallpox may still have some protection;

– There is still no recommendation for mass vaccination. And there are no vaccines available on the market right now. If there is an outbreak or a high frequency of cases, it may be necessary to trigger the industry for this production. (with agencies)

