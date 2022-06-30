Cemig (CMIG4) and Suzano (SUZB3) make acquisitions; Localiza (RENT3) and Unidas (LCAM3) report share exchange ratio and more

This Thursday’s (30) corporate news highlights Cemig (CMIG4) which acquired a stake in three photovoltaic plants. Suzano (SUZB3) also announced the purchase of shares in Caravelas Florestal for R$336 million.

Localiza (RENT3) and Unidas (LCAM3) reported the final share exchange ratio within the scope of the business combination.

Cogna (COGN3) and Viveo (VVEO3) have already approved issuances of debentures.

Finally, Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3) and Unifique (FIQE3) approved the distribution of proceeds.

Cemig (CMIG4) approved the acquisition of 100% interest in special purpose companies (SPEs) that own three photovoltaic plants, with 16.2 MWp of installed power. The total amount to be disbursed by the wholly-owned subsidiary Cemig SIM will be approximately R$100 million.

The photovoltaic plants, located in Minas Gerais, are owned by Genesys Participation Societary and by Antônio Carlos Torres.

Localiza (RENT3) and Unidas (LCAM3)

Localiza (RENT3) and Unidas (LCAM3) reported the final share exchange ratio and the value of the business combination. According to a statement, Unidas shareholders will receive 0.43884446 ON shares of Localiza for each common share issued by the company.

Suzano (SUZB3) entered into a contract for the acquisition of shares in Caravelas Florestal for R$336 million.

The Operation is in line with Suzano’s strategy of being “best-in-class” in terms of total pulp costs, by reducing expenditure on the purchase of wood, as well as guaranteeing a forest base in areas that are strategic to its operations in the long term.

Cogna’s Board of Directors approved the issuance of simple debentures, in the amount of R$500 million.

Viveo’s Board of Directors (VVEO3) approved the 5th issue of simple debentures, in the amount of R$ 1 billion.

Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3)

Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3) approved interest on equity (JCP) of BRL 35.5 million in JCP, equivalent to BRL 0.2349 per common share, on March 31, 2023.

The shares will be traded ex on July 5th.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Economist Denísio Liberato will be Previ’s new investment director, after Marcelo Wagner leaves the position to retire.

Liberato was director of participations in the pension fund, a position that will be occupied by Fernando Melgarejo, who acted as executive manager in the finance and IR department at BB.

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique (FIQE3) will pay BRL 30 million in additional dividends by December. The shares trade ex since March 25, 2022.

The first installment of R$15 million, equivalent to R$0.0421 per common share, will be paid on July 12.

The second installment, of the same amount, will be distributed until the end of the year.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Kepler Weber (KEPL3) informed that it is negotiating the purchase of 50% plus a share of Procer, the main player in Brazil with a specific focus on technologies to develop equipment that allows the automation of silos.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

The manager BlackRock reached a participation of 5.42% in the ON shares issued by the company, now holding 16.7 million shares of this type.

BPS Capital no longer holds shares in the company. On June 1st, BPS held a 9.2% shareholding, with 1.8 million Rossi ON shares.

Omega started the implementation of the Goodnight project

The wind complex is located in the state of Texas, USA, which will reach a total installed capacity of 531 MW by the end of 2023.

The investment in Goodnight 1 is expected to total between US$410 and US$430 million, which will be covered by a structure that includes between 40% and 45% of equity and partners’ capital, in addition to instruments for financing projects in the US.

Kepler Weber approved the repurchase of up to 8.9 million shares. The main purpose of the repurchase is to keep the shares in treasury for eventual cancellation or disposal by the company.

The maximum period for the acquisition of said shares is 18 months.

