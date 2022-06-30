Central Bank officially admits inflation target was exceeded for the second year in a row | Economy

The Central Bank officially admitted that the inflation target, in 2022, will be missed for the second year in a row. The information is contained in the second quarter inflation report, released this Thursday (30).

According to the institution, the probability of inflation exceeding the target ceiling this year went from 88% in March to 100% in June. For 2023, the Central Bank estimated that the probability of exceeding the ceiling of the target system increased from 12% to 29%.

In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

For next year, the target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

The objectives were set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic.

The Central Bank estimated, in the inflation report, a rise in prices of 8.8% for 2022; 4% for 2023 and 2.7% for 2024.

Right now, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is already targeting the 2023 target, as interest rate decisions take six to 18 months to have a full impact on the economy.

To try to meet next year’s target, the BC this month raised the basic interest rate to 13.25% per year, the highest level since 2016. The institution also indicated that the Selic rate will remain high for a longer period of time.

With high inflation, some more expensive products stopped being replaced in supermarkets

In 2021, the IPCA totaled 10.06%, the highest since 2015. As a result, it was well above the ceiling of the target for 2021, which was 5.25%.

When the inflation target ceiling is exceeded, the Central Bank has to write a public letter explaining the reasons.

In January of this year, the institution assessed that the target exceeded in 2021 was due to the increase in the prices of “commodities” (basic products with international prices, such as food and ore), energy and the lack of inputs.

High and widespread inflation

Through the inflation report, the BC informed that the consumer inflation remains high, with an increase spread across several components, and proving to be more persistent than anticipated.

According to the institution, the “inflationary surprise” in the quarter ended in May, with the IPCA being 1.08 percentage points higher than estimated, resulted from the behavior of market prices, mainly of food.

“Inflation for services and industrial goods remains high, and recent shocks continue to lead to a strong increase in food and fuel components,” he added.

In June, the official inflation preview was 0.69% in June, above the rate of 0.59% recorded in May, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In 12 months, it totaled 12.04%, below the 12.20% registered in the immediately previous 12 months.

This week, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, assessed that the “worst moment” of inflation in Brazil has passed. “We still have in Brazil a component of inflation acceleration. The last two numbers were, I think for the first time, within the expectation”, he declared.

Although the inflation report was only released this Thursday (30), the main numbers had already come out last week.

At the time, the Central Bank raised its estimate of growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year from 1% to 1.7%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and is the main indicator used to measure the evolution of the economy.

The Central Bank’s forecast for the growth of the Brazilian economy exceeds that released by the federal government. According to the projections of the Ministry of Economy, the GDP should grow 1.5% this year.

For the second half of this year, however, the Central Bank expects a slowdown in economic activity.

According to the institution, uncertainty remains higher than usual due to the war in Ukraine and the growing risks of a slowdown in the global economy.

In addition to GDP, the Central Bank updated other projections for this year: