Chamber approves MP that expands beneficiaries and payroll loan margin – News

06/29/2022 – 22:43

• Updated on 06/29/2022 – 22:50

Wesley Amaral/House of Representatives Wednesday’s Plenary Session

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (29) the provisional measure that increases the payroll-deductible credit limit for most Brazilian salaried employees and authorizes this type of loan to those who receive Continued Payment Benefit (BPC), Life Monthly Income (RMC) and Auxílio Brasil. The MP now goes to the Senate.

The approved text is the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Bilac Pinto (União-MG), to Provisional Measure 1106/22. The parliamentarian increased from 35% to 40% the consignable margin of CLT employees, active and inactive public servants, pensioners, military personnel and public servants.

Retirees from the General Pension Plan will have the margin increased from 40% to 45%, the same value applied to those who receive BPC or Lifetime Monthly Income. In all these cases, 5% is reserved exclusively for operations with payroll-deductible credit cards.

For those who receive Auxílio Brasil, the consignable margin for loans is 40% of the benefit amount, as established by regulation. The responsibility for the debt cannot fall on the Union.

Payroll loan is one granted with automatic deduction of installments from payroll or benefit. The consigned margin is the maximum limit of the remuneration that can be compromised by the payroll deduction.

The payroll credit card works like a credit card at the time of purchase, but the debt is automatically deducted from the salary. Generally, the interest rates of the two modalities are different.

Wesley Amaral/House of Representatives Bilac Pinto, rapporteur of the provisional measure

Bilac Pinto highlighted that credit in Brazil is expensive and that the population is subject to high interest rates for most financing. Payroll loans, on the other hand, offer the lowest interest rates on the market as they are deducted directly from the salary or benefit.

“Consigned credit is not a secret, it offers more security to the creditor. As the installments are automatically deducted from the payroll, the risk of default becomes lower. As a result, fees charged to bank customers are significantly lower than for other types of operations,” he said.

indebtedness

Deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM) said that the proposal addresses all categories affected by the economic crisis. “There is nothing fairer than putting cheap credit on the market. The lowest interest rates are on payroll loans,” he said.

Deputy Merlong Solano (PT-PI), however, stated that the MP can generate indebtedness for the poorest, those who receive Auxílio Brasil and Benefício de Prestação Continuada. “The BPC is a minimum wage, and the aid is R$400. Now they will be able to commit up to 40% of their very meager income to indebted to the financial sector,” he said. He also pointed out that this portion of the population is more subject to the abusive supply of credit by financial companies and banks.

Deputy General Peternelli (União-SP) stated that the measure is advantageous in expanding access to cheap credit and it will be up to the citizen to assess their situation to avoid indebtedness. “The proposal provides the most needy with access to credit at a lower interest rate, with a focus on the citizen. Every citizen has to be concerned about only asking for a loan when he really needs it”, said the parliamentarian.

For deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA), the ideal would be to approve the original text of the MP, which is restricted to the authorization of the consignee to those who receive the BPC or participate in the Auxílio Brasil Program and the expansion of the margin only for retirees and pensioners. of the INSS and public servants.

The PT even asked for preference for the original text, but the request was rejected. “Family indebtedness as a solution to injecting money into the economy is not good,” said Florence.

The rapporteur refuted the criticisms by recalling that a low payroll-deductible credit limit does not prevent the indebtedness of employees, it only reduces the most viable options. “Even when the margin ceiling is reached, a person can continue taking out other loans or incurring credit card debt, but this operation will be much, much more expensive than credit with automatic discount,” said Bilac Pinto.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid

The approved text also changes the rules of the Urban Productive Inclusion Aid, created together with Auxílio Brasil, for those beneficiaries who find formal employment. The current model establishes savings in the name of the citizen, but the text provides for the deposit in an account of the resources destined for this modality.

The approved changes also focus regulation on the Ministry of Citizenship, excluding the Ministry of Labour. The approved text establishes that the Urban Productive Inclusion Aid has a personal and temporary nature; does not generate acquired rights; and may have the payment accumulated with other benefits, aids and scholarships from the Auxílio Brasil program.

Bilac Pinto states that the Urban Productive Inclusion Aid, despite already having separate resources for its implementation, has faced operational obstacles that must be resolved through a legislative response. “The objective is to put the family on a productive emancipation route, stimulating formalization and entrepreneurship, with a view to employability and citizen emancipation”, he explained.

Reporting – Carol Siqueira

Editing – Pierre Triboli