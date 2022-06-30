Check out the results of Quina 5884 and Lotofácil 2559 this Wednesday (29/6)

On Wednesday night (6/29), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5884 contests; Lotofácil’s 2559; the 2332 of Lotomania and the 263 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  QUINE | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 18-42-45-60-77.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 7
Column 3: 3
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 8
Column 6: 9
Column 7: 8

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 2.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 05-06-15-20-29-31-38-47-49-58-61-65-66-69-71-80-82-94-95-97.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-05-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-16-17-19-21-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

